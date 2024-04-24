Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Davis Winter threw a complete game and Wausau East scored all six of its runs in a fourth-inning explosion as the Lumberjacks defeated Wisconsin Rapids 6-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Rapids led 1-0 after Jackson Laskowski tripled and later scored on a groundout in the first inning and the advantage held until Wausau East erupted in the fourth.

Caden Werth, Jack Barthels and Jed VanderSanden had RBI singles to put East up 3-1. Two bases-loaded walk and another RBI single from Rodemeier made it 6-1.

Winter did the rest, shutting down the Raiders (7-3, 2-1 WVC) on five hits and finishing with two strikeouts in the seven-inning effort.

Wausau East is now 4-3 overall and evens its conference record at 2-2.

The two teams will play again Thursday at Wausau East starting at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 6, Raiders 1

Wausau East 000 600 0 – 6 6 1

Wisconsin Rapids 100 000 0 – 1 5 0

WP: Davis Winter. LP: Kaleb Ellis.

SO: Winter 2; Ellis (3 1/3 inn.) 2, Jarrett Szelagowski (1/3 inn.) 0, Josh Dekarske (3 inn.) 1. BB: Winter 3; Ellis 4, Szelagowski 0, Dekarske 0.

Top hitters: WE, Ryan Rodemeier 2×4, 3B, RBI. WR, Dekarske 2B; Jackson Laskowski 3B, run.

Records: Wausau East 4-3, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 7-3, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.