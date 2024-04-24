Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau West could not hold on to a two-run lead and lost to Wisconsin Rapids 9-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

The Warriors led 2-0 after 3½ innings following a solo home run from Grace Huggenvik in the top of the fourth.

That would be all West (7-5, 1-4 WVC) would muster against Wisconsin Rapids pitcher Baylee Williams, and the Raiders (7-3, 3-3 WVC) would tie it with two runs in the fourth, then pull away with seven runs over the next two innings.

Annabelle Rosse had two triples and drove in three runs for the Raiders.

Wausau West will play at Wausau East on Thursday. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

Raiders 9, Warriors 2

Wausau West 001 100 0 – 2 7 4

Wisconsin Rapids 000 234 x – 9 6 1

WP: Baylee Williams. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kaitlyn Butler (4 inn.) 1, Kirsch (1 2/3 inn.) 1, McKenna Gale (1/3 inn.) 0; Williams 1. BB: Butler 2, Kirsch 1, Gale 1; Williams 3.

Top hitters: WW, Grace Huggenvik 2×3, 2B, HR, RBI; Claire Calmes 1×3, RBI. WR, Sydney Holberg 2B, 2 RBI; Annabelle Ross 2×3, 2 3Bs, 3 RBI; Gabby Neilitz 3B, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 7-5, 1-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 7-3, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.