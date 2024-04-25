This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious blend of sweet and sour, the perfect way to wind down after a long day. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Caramel Apple Manhattan

2 oz. Apple whiskey

1 oz. Caramel vodka

3/4 oz. Cranberry

Splash of soda

Apple slices, for garnish

Fill a cocktail glass with ice, measure the liquids and top with soda. Garnish with a slice or two of freshly cut apple, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.