This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious blend of sweet and sour, the perfect way to wind down after a long day. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Caramel Apple Manhattan
- 2 oz. Apple whiskey
- 1 oz. Caramel vodka
- 3/4 oz. Cranberry
- Splash of soda
- Apple slices, for garnish
Fill a cocktail glass with ice, measure the liquids and top with soda. Garnish with a slice or two of freshly cut apple, then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.