WESTON – Point of Convergence, the D.C. Everest Senior High School student literary magazine, has won the rank of “Excellent” for its 2023 edition from the National Council of Teachers of English, the school announced this week.

This marks the second year in a row that the publication has won an award in the Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines, or REALM, contest, the school said. Matt Cepress, DCE Senior High English teacher, is the advisor for Point of Convergence.

This year, schools in 46 states and five countries nominated 375 student magazines. Magazines from middle school, high school and higher education were welcomed for the 2023 contest.

The REALM program publicly recognizes excellent literary magazines produced by students with the support of their teachers. REALM is designed to encourage all schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing. Schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, Canada and American schools abroad are eligible to nominate magazines.