Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials with the Merrill School District say all students are safe at Prairie River Middle School after they learned of a student having an empty tranquilizer casing on the bus.

Officials, in an email to parents, said no threat has been made toward students in any way, either on the bus or at school. Police and district staff are working together to address the issue.

Merrill Superintendent Shannon Murray told Wausau Pilot a lockdown was not necessary.

“A student made a social media post and the matter was investigated by MAPS staff and the Merrill Police Department immediately,” Murray said. “It was determined that the threat was not credible and no lockdown was issued.

Parents were told they are free to pick up their child if they choose to do so but emphasize there is no ongoing threat or concern for student safety as a result of the finding.

This is a developing story that will be updated.