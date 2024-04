WAUSAU – In recognition of Arbor Day, Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry department will plant trees today, April 25, in Marathon Park.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine at 1201 Stewart Ave., Wausau, near the amphitheater. A brief presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Guests can enter the park from Stewart Avenue.

Various community nonprofit organizations will plant the trees, as well as relocate seedlings from the hill behind the amphitheater.