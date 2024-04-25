WAUSAU – The battle between the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians in northwestern Wisconsin and Enbridge over an oil pipeline that runs through tribal land has been the subject of significant debate and legal controversy for more than a decade. A new documentary, released this month, features dozens of interviews with tribal leaders and officials, who share their perspective on the conflict.

“Bad River,” directed by Mary Mazzio and narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse and Edward Norton, features interviews with dozens of Bad River Band members and tribal leaders to tell the story of the land, its people and their resistance to Line 5.

At 10 a.m. April 26, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Mazzio for a behind-the-scenes look at the film and the issues surrounding the ongoing battle against Line 5.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.