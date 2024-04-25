MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc. has named Renee Smith, M.D., associate chief medical officer, Security Health Plan announced this week.

Renee Smith

In this role, Smith will provide strategic and operational support to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary Davis.

Smith earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed her family medicine residency with Waukesha Family Medicine Residency. She obtained her Master of Business Administration from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She continues to practice medicine part-time, in addition to performing her administrative duties.

Most recently, Smith served as system chief medical officer with Blanchard Valley Health System in Ohio. There, she was instrumental in advancing the development of the service lines, leading a significant revision to the medical staff bylaws and creating an ambulatory strategy in partnership with the chief operating officer of ambulatory services. Prior to her role in Ohio, Smith worked with Aspirus Health in Wausau for 15 years, most recently as executive director of the Aspirus Network.