WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce received a Main Street Award for Best Historic Restoration Project at a ceremony held in Green Bay. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) hosted the 33rd Annual Wisconsin Main Street Awards at Gather on Broadway on Friday, April 19.

The Chamber was recognized for the restoration of the historic train depot in downtown Wausau. The Main Street Award highlighted that the project exemplifies the steadfast dedication to preserving Wausau’s rich heritage, leading the way by restoring and revitalizing the landmark. Ghidorzi Construction Company LLC designed and renovated the space.

“The project which converted the historic Chicago and North Western train depot on Clark Island into the headquarters for the Chamber was a large investment for our organization,” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Chamber. “We are thrilled to be recognized for the efforts to preserve this building and want to thank all of our partners who helped in this effort.”

“With many of these Main Street projects, we are preserving history and making history, leading by example in maintaining what sets Wisconsin apart,” said Sam Rikkers, WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer. “While these projects in the heart of your communities are vital to local commerce and cultural activities today, they are part of our Badger State’s legacy we must preserve for future generations to enjoy.”

A pair of Chamber members were also recognized with awards. Sugar ‘N Spice Cheesecake & Coffee was named Best New Business, while the Wausau River District was recognized with the Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging (Organization) Award. Object Homewares in downtown Wausau also received the Best Interior Renovation Project Under $50,000 Award.

“Celebrating these awards is not just about recognizing our accomplishments; it’s about honoring the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines Wausau’s identity,” said Alex Eichten, the Wausau River District’s event manager. “Together, we’re not just revitalizing our downtown; we’re building a stronger, more vibrant community for generations to come.”

“‘What an honor and surprise to even have been nominated considering I’m making it up as I go,” said Hannah Steege, Owner of Sugar ‘N Spice Cheesecakes & Coffee. “But it’s been such a privilege to be a part of this community and being recognized for doing what I absolutely love to do is simply the icing on the cake. Thank you!”

The Wisconsin Main Street program, administered by WEDC, empowers communities like Wausau to revitalize their downtown areas, driving economic growth and fostering community pride. With a legacy spanning over three decades, the program has catalyzed the creation of thousands of new businesses and jobs, as well as billions of dollars in public and private investment statewide.

For more information on the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce, visit WausauChamber.com or call 715-845-6231.