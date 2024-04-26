Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Colin Ebersold and Nate Langbehn each knocked in a pair of runs to lead the D.C. Everest baseball team to a come-from-behind 9-6 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at Simon Field.

West led 5-1 after two innings only to see Everest put up two runs in each of the four innings from the third through the sixth to pull away.

Ebersold finished with three hits and scored twice for the Evergreens (6-3, 3-2 WVC).

Cohen Bryant drove in two runs for Wausau West (1-7, 1-4 WVC).

Wausau West hosts Oshkosh North for a nonconference doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

D.C. Everest is back in action Saturday, playing nonconference games at Madison Memorial at 11 a.m. and Sun Prairie West at 3 p.m.

Evergreens 9, Warriors 6

Wausau West 410 001 0 – 6 6 5

D.C. Everest 102 222 x – 9 11 4

WP: Logan Cherek. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Jack Dvorak (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Cherek (3 2/3 inn.) 2, Logan George (0 inn.) 0, Colin Ebersold (2 inn.) 1; Hager 3. BB: Dvorak 1, Cherek 0, George 2, Ebersold 1; Hager 2.

Top hitters: WW, Tony Iaffaldano 2B, 2 runs; Cohen Bryant 2 RBI; Ty Teske 2×4, RBI. DC, Ebersold 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nate Langbehn 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Nevin Poppy 2B, RBI; Cole VanSlyke 2×4, 2 runs; Pierson MacDonald 2 runs.

Records: Wausau West 1-7, 1-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 6-3, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.