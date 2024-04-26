Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Allison Kirsch hit a three-run home run and earned the pitching win as Wausau West downed Wausau East 10-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at East High School.

Wausau East led 2-0 after three innings before West put up 10 runs over the final four innings to pull away.

Kirsch pitched five innings to pick up the win and finished with two hits and four RBI for the Warriors (8-5, 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Claire Coushman had two hits for Wausau East (5-6, 0-4 WVC).

Both teams will host River Falls for nonconference games on Friday. The game at West will start at 4 p.m. and the game at East will begin at 7 p.m.

Warriors 10, Lumberjacks 2

Wausau West 000 422 2 – 10 11 3

Wausau East 200 000 0 – 2 4 7

WP: Allison Kirsch. LP: Tristan Young.

SO: Kirsch (5 inn.) 1, Kaitlyn Butler (2 inn.) 1; Young (4 inn.) 1, Adriana Bodner (3 inn.) 1. BB: Kirsch 1, Butler 0; Young 1, Bodner 1.

Top hitters: WW, McKenna Gale 2×5, 2 runs; Taylor Liebelt 2×4, RBI; Kirsch 2×3, HR, 4 RBI; Taylor Deffner 2 runs. WE, Claire Coushman 2×3.

Records: Wausau West 8-5, 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 5-6, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.