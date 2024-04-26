Each month the Marathon County Public Library offers story times for children and their parents at many of its locations. These interactive story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craft making, too.

Many library locations will take a short break from recurring story times throughout most of May as it gets ready for its summer library program beginning in June. The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau (300 N. First St., Wausau)

Family Story Time

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

Thursday, May 2, 10–10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about.

Wednesday, May 1, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 8, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 15, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 29, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Athens Branch (203 Alfred St., Athens)

Bring your entire family to story time at the new Alfred Street location. Children of all ages and their parents or caregivers are invited to join us in Athens for this 30-minute program. We will read books, sing songs, and offer other literature-based activities.

Monday, May 6, 10:30–11 a.m.

Edgar Branch (224 S. Third Ave., Edgar)

Children of all ages and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us on the first and third Tuesday of the month at our Edgar Branch for Family Story Time. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities in this 30-minute program.

Tuesday, May 7, 11–11:30 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local MCPL location or visit https://mcpl.us/events/story-time.



