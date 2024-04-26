Jerald O. Ermeling

Jerald O. Ermeling, 82, entered his eternal home on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born July 14, 1941, in Wausau, to parents Vivian (Russ) and Oliver Ermeling. He was baptized on December 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, and attended school and was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1959 and then proudly served in the U.S. Army. Jerald was united in marriage to Sandra Frank on March 31, 1964.

Jerald spent his career working at General Telephone Company in Wausau and Minocqua, Wisconsin. After he retired from GTE, he worked as a right of way agent for utility companies around the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leslie, eight brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sandra, and daughters, Ann (Jeff) Micholic, Sara (James) Ehmann, and Amy (Mark) Kopetzky all of Wausau; six grandchildren, Jack and Joseph Micholic, Daniel (Noel) and Gretchen Ehmann, Megan and Benjamin Kopetzky, and great grandson, Luka Ehmann; a sister, Darlene Eckes; sisters-in-law, Nancy Hoeppner, Joyce Louthan, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. Revered Jim Mayland will officiate.

Mary J. Koepke

It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Mary June Koepke on April 24, 2024, surrounded by the love and prayer of family and friends. Mary was born June 19, 1929, in Milwaukee to parents Raymond and Lucille Schaefer.

Mary graduated from Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee in 1947. After high school she worked at Wisconsin Bridge and Iron and was entrusted with the final billing-right down to the last rivet! She was then a receptionist at Miller Brewery until she and Art started their family and raised five wonderful children. She will be remembered for her talent as a seamstress who could sew anything including school uniforms, barbie clothes, curtains and drapes without a pattern. She passed her love of crafting and reading to her children and grandchildren.

Mary will be missed by her loving and devoted husband Art of 71 years and their children: Stephen (Susan) Koepke, Southaven, MS; Mary Dunn, Wausau, WI; Jane (Donnie) Alvis, Oregon, WI; Carol (Rick) Goecke, Cottage Grove, MN; and Peter (Lizzy) Koepke, Beaver Dam, WI. Grandchildren: Patrick, Shannon, Ryley, Connor, Kyle, Abbey, Jeffrey (Brittany), Hannah, Hazel, Charlie and Tommy. Mary and Art were blessed with one great-grandchild, Gunnar Koepke.

She is further survived by, Carol (Robert) Meganck; Geri Barwick; John (Rosie) Schaefer; sister-in-law Lois Schaefer, many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Mary was preceeded in death by her son Arthur, her brother William Schaefer and brother-in-law Lee Barwick.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 am, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort Street, Rothschild. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Following the mass, Mary will be laid to rest in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Our family wishes to thank the entire staff of the 4th floor at NCHC, especially Gina Colasacco and Meg Uting for their compassion and unwavering care and support. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions, 6050 Highway 161, Walls, MS 38686 or Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin Chapter, 2600 Stewart Avenue, Suite 25, Wausau WI 54401

Ervin W. Braski

Ervin W. Braski, 97, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at home, with his life partner of 40 years by his side and under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born on June 12, 1926 in Brantwood, Wisconsin, to the late John and Selma (Wertanen) Braski. Ervin graduated from Tripoli High School in 1943 and attended U.W. – Superior where he received a Master of Science in Education in 1977. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Radioman in the Pacific Theatre during World War II from 1943-1946. Throughout his lifetime he had a variety of careers: logger, over-the-road truck driver, school bus driver, sheep rancher, psychologist, researcher, and private investigator/paralegal.

Survivors include his life partner, Margaret Jansen; her daughters, Laura Lynn (Shannon Phares) Jansen and Kirstin (Joe) Johnson; Ervin’s children, Karla (Ken Swetkovich) Braski, Stephanie Braski, and John Braski; grandchildren, Sasha (David Brown) Swetkovich, Mischa Swetkovich, Nathan Braski, Maya (Onyx) Hill Bell, Neil Braski, Nicholas Braski, and Naomi Braski; great-grandchildren, Addyson Swetkovich and Vincent Braski; niece, Kathy Snyder Farrar; nephew, Craig (Kristy) Braski; and sister-in-law, Michelle Braski.

He was preceded in death by sister, Virginia (Paul) Braski Snyder; brother, John Braski; and son, Michael Braski.

Private family services were held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Margaret and the family want to extend thanks to the super great people at St. Croix Hospice, Village Caregiving and numerous VA personnel for their assistance through the last six plus years.

Margaret wishes to extend a very special thank you to Ervin’s good friend Dennis Marks and to CNA and respite provider Tamara Al-Khateb who have given her such great support and help over the past six-plus years.

Lisa Burgess

Lisa Seim Burgess, 59, Wausau, died Tuesday March 26, 2024 at home.

She was born August 29, 1964, in Eau Claire, daughter of Jerome Seim and the late Jean (Kole) Seim. Lisa had a Masters Degree in Music Education and taught at the elementary level. She was passionate about singing, theatre, and performing. She was loved by her family and adored by her students.

Survivors include two children, Amanda Burgess, Schofield and Dr. David (Eva) Burgess, Eugene, Oregon; a grandchild, Shiloh Burgess; her father, Jerry (Deb) Seim, Birnamwood; a sister, Ann Mead, Wausau, along with several nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Jean, a brother, Eric and her husband, Fred Adamski.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday May 11th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kevin L. Lang

Kevin L. Lang, 61, Marathon, formerly of Halder, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2024, at his home.

He was born September 3, 1962, son of Sandra (Vetter) Lang and the late Lavern Lang. Kevin attended St. Mary’s School, Marathon, Marathon High School and NCTI earning a degree in accounting. He was employed at Provision Partners Cooperative in Stratford.

Survivors besides his mother Sandra Lang, include two daughters, Stephanie Lang, Hatley and Kimberly (Nicholaus) Swoverland, Fond du Lac; granddaughter, Abby Kunst, Hatley; the mother of his daughters, Molly Lang, Hatley; his siblings, Carmen Lang, Michael (Terrie) Lang, Pam (Mike) Telford, all of Marathon, Ann (Robert) Murry, Mosinee, Chris (Christy) Lang, Marshfield, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon Saturday April 27, 2024 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside and Rev. Joseph Nakwah will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerald Klueckman

Gerald “Jerry” Klueckman, 88, passed away peacefully April 24, 2024 under the care of Aspirus Palliative Care.

He was born December 31, 1935, son of the late Edward and Martha (Borchardt) Klueckman. He was baptized February 9, 1936, and confirmed into the Christian Lutheran Faith on May 21, 1950. He married the love of his life, Betty Carmichael on October 19, 1957. They were blessed with three children, Debbie, Jerry Jr., and Jeffery (Candace), five grandchildren, Heather (Scott), Rachel, Miranda (Evan), Colten (Mandi), Caleb (Bailey) and two great grandchildren, Morgan and Hayden. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Fran, Don, John and Judy, Glen and Susan, as well as his best friend, Don Hintze. Preceeding him in death were his parents, a son Jerry Jr. and a son-in-law, Kevin.

He farmed beside his wife, Betty for 30 years and then worked for the township of Easton until his retirement. He loved mowing lawn on his John Deere, taking bus trips as well as short road trips.

We wish to extend our thanks to Pastor Ryan Fehrman for his prayers and visits, local first responders, the staff at Wausau Manor and Aspirus that provided Jerry with care.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday May 3, 2024 at Zion Lutheran Church,238145 Star Road, Aniwa. Rev. Ryan Fehrman will officiate. Burail will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Pallbearers for the service will be Colten and Caleb Klueckman, Matt Carmichael, Kevin Bogdanovic, Lance Carmichael, Evan Wontar and Robert Haynes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Zion Bench Fund.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

David H. Roeder

David H. Roeder, 70, formerly of Wausau, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Seasons of Life Hospice House, Woodruff.

He was born November 5, 1953 in Wausau, son of the late Henry and Bernice (Jacobi) Roeder. David had been employed at Wausau Coated Products from 1989 until the time of his retirement in 2009. He had previously worked at Antigo Autobody Repair, DAR Autobody, Denny’s Standard Oil and also Joe Rader Towing. With his knowledge of the auto industry, David appreciated the challenge of custom painting his own personal cars.

He enjoyed traveling with his fiancé, Tina Marie Parker. Together, they enjoyed the simple pleasures of nature, especially visits to areas such as, Bond Falls, Lake Superior, Hancock, Wakefield and Copper Falls.

Survivors include his sister, Mary Jane (Robert) Buddenhagen; two nieces, Ann (Brian Stockinger) Buddenhagen and Julie (Brian) Foth; two great nephews, Bobby and Joey Bonesteel, and great niece, Amelie Foth. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancé, Tina Marie Parker on May 5, 2021.

Special Thank You to: Andrew Schaefer for being a great neighbor to David and to all of the caregivers through Aspirus Health Services.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday May 10, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Christopher Johnson will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Terry D. Bremer

Terry Dennis Bremer passed peacefully late in the evening of Monday April 15th, 2024. He was born to Alice(Kaskavitch) and Elmer Bremer on December 31, 1950 in Wausau, WI.

Terry resided mostly between Milwaukee and Wausau all his life. He is survived by his children, TJ Bremer of Las Vegas, NV; and Holly (Sheila Augustus) Bremer of Wausau, WI; His siblings Kelly (Dawn) Bremer, Peggy Goszinski, Mary Bremer, and Patti (Tim) Redlich, sister-in-law Dolly Bremer, 7 Granddaughters; Ashley, Olivia, Athena, Correna, Desiree, Kaylie and Courtney; and 2 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary Bremer, as well as niece, Tracey Schafer.

Terry joined the Marine Corp in 1968 where he served 1 tour in Vietnam, before returning home to Milwaukee. Terry had 2 children in 1979 and 1982 whom he co-parented with his ex-wife. He enjoyed walks in nature as well as fishing. He also enjoyed working on vehicles. He was an avid Packers and Brewers Fan and loved going to baseball games. He loved animals and had dogs most of his adult life. Later in life he found his pride and joy, Precious the cat, “who sometimes thinks she is a dog”. Terry was very loved by his granddaughters and loved to teach them how to work on vehicles, how to fish, and how to make Gnocchi the way his mom did. He will be missed by many as he touched many hearts.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life picnic in honor of Terry’s wishes at a local Wausau park in the near future. For information on this, please reach out to Holly or Sheila Bremer.

John A. Franke

November 22, 1950 – April 14, 2024

John A. Franke, age 73 of Mellen, WI passed away at home with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and a miraculous 7 year survival with Glioblastoma.

John was born in Milwaukee, November 22, 1950 to Albert and Elizabeth Franke.

He graduated from Chilton High School in 1968. He attended UW-Stevens Point for 2 ½ years before serving in the Army Reserves from 1970 – 1976.

In May of 1971, he married his loving wife Connie Bayliss in Ashland, WI. They raised their family near Rosholt, WI for 25 years before moving to Twin Lakes in Mellen, WI.

John worked for 29 years for BASF/Vulcan Materials as a maintenance mechanic and a lab technician.

He loved the outdoors and spent his free time hunting at his beloved Blue Ribbon Camp with his nephews and friends, fishing, and hiking/bird hunting with his dog, Lizzy. He also enjoyed fishing in Canada and Nascar races in Bristol, TN with friends and family.

John is survived by his wife Connie; daughters, Autumn of Rothschild, WI; Melanie (Andy) of MN. Grandchildren Quinnley and Liam. Sisters-in-law Mary and Pat (Sterling). Niece Leah (Kevin) and godson Athan. And many special nephews, nieces, and friends.

John was preceded in death by his son, Justin; his parents and siblings; his in-laws Robert and Esther Bayliss of Ashland, WI.

A special thanks for the compassionate and loving end of life care from daughters Autmn and Melanie, son-in-law Andy, niece Leah, and nephew Rick.

The family would like to thank Regional Hospice, Duluth Neurology, MMC Cancer Center, MMC Speed Therapy and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield for their wonderful care of John and the family.

A private celebration of life will be held over Memorial Day weekend.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS