Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East pitcher Jack Barthels tossed a one-hit shutout as the Lumberjacks slipped past Wisconsin Rapids 1-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at East High School.

Barthels finished with seven strikeouts and just two walks, giving up just a leadoff double in the fifth inning to pick up the win for Wausau East (5-3, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Caden Werth singled home Ryan Rodemeier with the game’s only run in the first inning and Barthels did the rest.

Wausau East is back in action Monday at D.C. Everest.

Lumberjacks 1, Raiders 0

Wisconsin Rapids 000 000 0 – 0 1 1

Wausau East 100 000 x – 1 5 2

WP: Jack Barthels. LP: Brett Simonsen.

SO: Simonsen 8; Barthels 7. BB: Simonsen 2; Barthels 2.

Top hitters: WR, Jarrett Szelagowski 2B. WE, Caden Werth 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 7-4, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 5-3, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.