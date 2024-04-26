Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Low around 48. East southeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.