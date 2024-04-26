Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mya Rice and Mercy Kelly scored for Wausau West as it shut out Marshfield 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Thursday at West High School.

Rice scored at the 4:16 mark and the Warriors’ lead held until Kelly knocked in another goal 14:10 into the second half to finish off the scoring.

Wausau West is now 3-2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Marshfield falls to 3-5-1 and 1-2 in conference play.

Wausau West’s next game is Tuesday at Wausau East.