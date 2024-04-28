STEVENS POINT _ Three local trailblazers in the running community will share their personal stories during the Running for Life event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in May.

Speakers Tom Wetter, Donn Behnke and Nathan Brown will present how running impacted their live in “Running for Life: Celebrating the History of the Boston Marathon and Running Community in Central Wisconsin” at 6 p.m. May 2, first floor of the College of Professional Studies, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point.

The event will begin on the first floor of the CPS with a Running Community Open House and social featuring local organizations and refreshments. The speakers will then each share a 20-minute presentation and hold a panel Q&A in CPS Room 116 with an optional book signing by Behnke after the event. The talk is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.

Wetter is an emeritus professor of health promotion and wellness at UW-Stevens Point. This month, he will complete his 25th consecutive Boston Marathon.

Behnke, a 1975 UWSP graduate, has coached the Stevens Point Area Senior High boys cross country program to 13 state titles and authored the book “The Animal Keepers.”

Brown is a clinical assistant professor in the UW-Stevens Point Doctor of Physical Therapy program and the lab director with Pineries Running Lab.

“Running 25 Boston Marathons in a row means that I have been very lucky,” Wetter said. “Lucky, not only in the sense that I have avoided serious injury, but also lucky that I am so fortunate that I love running and have had the support from my family, my job and especially my running friends who have been on this journey with me.”

Campus and community members are invited to register for the in-person event or virtual livestream option at https://uwsprunningforlife.eventbrite.com.

Source: UW-Stevens Point