To the editor:



I want to express my gratitude for the outpouring of community support our family has received in our efforts to restore my father’s name to the botanical garden he so generously donated in 2004.

The current Board of Directors, and the current garden professional leadership, has been a profound disappointment. Not one person from garden leadership, board or staff, has ever consulted with me, or, to my knowledge, with members of my family, for input regarding garden development plans. They keep talking about fulfilling Mr. Monk’s vision, yet none of them have a clue as to what dad’s vision really was. They want entrance fees, retail shops and beer gardens…really?



There is a memorial site at the gardens where the ashes of my parents are laid to rest. This area was established by an easement, and with an agreement that the garden would maintain the property in perpetuity. The garden leadership has totally ignored that obligation. Were it not for the family’s intervention, the site would be overgrown with weeds.

The Strolling Garden, as dad called it, was accessed by a small walking bridge to enable friends of the family to visit and pay their respects. That bridge has been in disrepair for eight years. When the family offered to donate a new bridge, one gracious staff member of the garden offered to helped us locate a new replacement. One day after our offer was made, garden leadership intervened and refused our offer. So we are left with traffic cones and do not enter signs. This is how current leadership treats the memory of Mr Monk.

Photo courtesy of Robert Monk IV

I have nearly 50 years of experience building, managing, teaching and consulting with not for profit organizations similar to Monk Gardens. I was an original member of the board of directors of the Rose Bowl Operating Company, and was its treasure for 4 years. From my point of view, garden leadership needs to be replaced.

There are two fundamental things you never do as a community charitable organization. First, you do not disrespect or dishonor your benefactors, and second, you do not upset your neighbors. This board and its executive director have done both. They either need to be replaced, or they need to get their collective act together and make things right with community, and with the Monk family.

Restore the Monk Garden name in perpetuity!



Robert W. Monk IV

