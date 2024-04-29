By The Associated Press

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 29, 1429, Joan of Arc entered the besieged city of Orleans to lead a French victory over the English.

On this date:

In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.

In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau (DAH’-khow) concentration camp. Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz (DUHR’-nihtz) president.

In 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.

In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.

In 1968, Galt MacDermot, Gerome Ragni and James Rado’s hippie musical “Hair” opens at Biltmore Theater, NYC; runs for 1750 performances.

In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.

In 1997, a worldwide treaty to ban chemical weapons went into effect.

In 2008, Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounced his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed “divisive and destructive” remarks on race.

In 2010, the U.S. Navy officially ended a ban on women serving on submarines, saying the first women would be reporting for duty by 2012.

In 2011, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.

In 2013, opening statements took place in Los Angeles in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, against concert giant AEG Live, claiming it had failed to properly investigate a doctor who cared for Jackson and was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in his 2009 death. (The jury determined in October 2013 that AEG Live was not liable.)

In 2018, tennis great Boris Becker was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

In 2020, scientists announced the first effective treatment against the coronavirus, the experimental antiviral medication remdesivir, which they said could speed the recovery of COVID-19 patients.

In 2021, Brazil became the second country to officially top 400,000 COVID-19 deaths.

In 2023, hundreds of Americans fleeing two weeks of deadly fighting in Sudan reached the east African nation’s port in the first U.S.-run evacuation, completing a dangerous land journey under escort of armed drones.

Today’s Birthdays. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 88. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 82. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81. Singer Tommy James is 77. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 74. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 74. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 70. Actor Kate Mulgrew is 69. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 67. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 66. Actor Eve Plumb is 66. Rock musician Phil King is 64. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 61. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 58. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 56. Actor Paul Adelstein is 55. Actor Uma Thurman is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 54. Rapper Master P is 54. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 53. Country singer James Bonamy is 52. Gospel/R&B singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 52. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 51. Actor Tyler Labine is 46. Actor Megan Boone is 41. Actor-model Taylor Cole is 40. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 36.

Pop singer Foxes is 35. Actor Grace Kaufman is 22.