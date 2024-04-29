Brent A. Bell

Brent A. Bell, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 21, 2024 of a heart condition, at his home in Wausau, WI.

Brent was born September 6, 1974, in Racine, WI to Gerald and Betty Bell, and graduated from D. C. Everest High School. He was a window mill worker at Kolbe & Doors Wausau, WI.

Brent is survived by his son Logan and daughter Jordann Bell, and his parents Betty and Jerry Bell, Schofield, WI. His brother Aaron and sister-in-law Jess Bell, and two nieces Mia and Olive Bell of Minneapolis, MN.

Brent had a deep passion for music, mastering many instruments throughout his lifetime. He shared his passion with others as a performer in several bands over the years and he also patiently taught many students in the Wausau area as a music teacher of guitars, bass, piano, and drums. Brent was known to be a dedicated and loyal friend, always willing to do anything or go anywhere to help a friend in need. He enjoyed long and deep conversations, debating a wide range of topics, preferably around a campfire and deep into the night.

Brent was an ardent lover of animals of all species. There are countless turtles, lizards, snakes and frogs in central Wisconsin who were helped or saved by his kindness. He also enjoyed spending time in nature, fishing, hiking, camping with his family, and doing just about anything with cars and trucks; from racing, to off-roading and demolition, to repairing and restoring them and everything in between.

A memorial service, open to all friends and family, will be held for Brent on Thursday, May 2nd, from 5:00 to 7:30 at Brainard Funeral Home, located at 5712 Memorial Ct, Weston, WI, 54476. Anyone wishing to share a memory of Brent with the family and attendees will have the opportunity to do so starting at 6:00.

Brent will be interned at Kronenwetter, Wisconsin in a private service for his immediate family, officiated by Rev. Will Ostrem of Mount Calvery Lutheran Church.

Karen J. Grove

Karen Grove, 83, formerly of Rothschild, died Friday, April 26, 2024, after a series of illnesses at Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Wausau.



She was born December 3, 1940, in Wausau to Martin and Marie (Leitzke) Rubow. Survivors include her husband Allen, Rothschild; daughters Christine (Bruce) Luebbe, Town of Reid, and Patricia Grove, Rothschild; two nephews Michael Grove, Green Bay, and Timothy (Ann Richmond) Grove, Rhinelander. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Roger, and her in-laws Phyllis, and Lloyd (Judy) Grove.



After graduating from Wausau High School in 1959, she worked as a secretary/receptionist for the former Pied Piper Shoe Company of Wausau and Wausau Homes. She married Allen on June 25, 1966, at Grace United Church of Christ in Wausau. Later on she worked at the former K-Mart store on Grand Avenue in Wausau for nine years.



Her favorite thing to do was any sort of cross-stitch, embroidery, or crochet, with favorite subjects being pretty houses, big cats like tigers, and numerous Christmas projects, such as stockings for each family member. Holidays were a favorite thing, with decorating a live tree full of Easter eggs, or baking peanut butter bars for Valentine’s Day. When her daughters were little, she’d crochet them stuffed animals and sew them clothes and dolls.



She loved music, and was a huge fan of Neil Diamond, who she saw in concert five times (several of the songs she heard those nights ended up on his live albums). She also enjoyed country music like Garth Brooks and Don Williams. Her favorite TV shows were the People’s Court, Judge Judy, Dancing with the Stars, and Cash Cab.



The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Terrace Senior Living in Wausau for their excellent care of Karen for the last three years, and Interim Hospice.



Services will be held Monday, May 13, 2024, at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will be prior to the service at 9:00 am at the funeral home, with burial after the service at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town, the Audubon Society, or the charity of your choice.

John H. Sittler

John “Jack” H. Sittler, 95, Wausau, passed away peacefully early in the morning on April 19, 2024, at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

Jack was born on October 18, 1928, to J. Henry and Elsie A. (Bleck) Sittler, in Peru, Illinois. After graduating high school, he served in the Army Reserves. He married Renata M. Hassler on November 21, 1951, before being called to active service. He did basic training in San Diego and was stationed overseas where he flew in 94 missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following service, he attended Butler University where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He moved to Wausau, WI in 1964 with his family and worked for Marathon Electric until his retirement.

Jack enjoyed traveling and did volunteer work in Saint Lucia. He liked building model airplanes, was a small aircraft pilot, and was an avid woodworker.

He is survived by his son, David and his wife Julie, and their sons, Nicholas Baumann, and Theodore Baumann, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Renata Sittler, parents, brother, James Sittler, sister, Elizabeth Correll, brothers, and sisters in laws.

The visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 2:30-3:30 PM at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 700 W Bridge St, Wausau, WI 54401. Funeral Mass will follow at 3:30 p.m., Fr. Tom Lindner will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Marathon County Humane Society, New Life Pet Adoption Center, or the Good News Project Wausau. The family would like to thank Dr. Bart Isaacson for taking such excellent care of Jack over the years with honesty and friendship.

Sara A. Vande Boom

Sara A. Vande Boom, 58, of Marathon, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. She passed away at home under the care of her loving family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. Her devoted faith, love of family and friends supported her through a difficult battle with cancer and ultimately gave her peace. We thank God for Sara; we mourn her loss, but we know she is now in a place with no more sorrow or pain.

Sara was born June 13, 1965, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Robert Wiese and Bonnie (Plockelman) States. On July 18, 1987 she married the love of her life Dale Vande Boom at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau.

Sara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She served others her whole working career from day care teacher in her younger years to elderly and disabled home care provider in her later years until she could no longer do so because of her illness.

Survivors include her husband, Dale Vande Boom, Marathon; children, Stephanie (Dustin) Samuelson, Mosinee, Eric (Jenny) Vande Boom, Weston and Matthew Vande Boom, Eau Claire; four loving grandchildren, Kinley & Kysan Samuelson, Mosinee and Josie & Briella Vande Boom, Weston; two sisters, Kim Pawlowski, Kronenwetter and Kelly Dadacki, Mosinee; three nieces; two nephews; brother and sister in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wiese; mother, Bonnie (Plockelman) States; stepfather, Glenn States; father and mother in-law, Roy and Lois Vande Boom; grandparents and other relatives.

A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau, with Rev. Eric Hauan officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Marathon City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank everyone who offered their prayers, visited, called, messaged, helped, and made meals for us. Also, thank you to the Oncology staff of U.W. Health, Madison and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their efforts to cure her illness and to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for assisting and guiding the family through her end-of-life care.

Special thanks to our neighbor Sherri Drozd for her guidance and care through Sara’s last few weeks of life. Her many visits, calls and messages to make sure Sara, and her family, were as comfortable and prepared as possible during this time were a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Sara’s memory, direct donations can be made at www.stjude.org

Robert K. Shinn

Robert Kyle Shinn (Robby)

May 23, 1991-April 22, 2024

Robby gained his angel wings on the evening of April 22, 2024. He was born in San Antonio, Texas and later moved to Wisconsin with his family on 1998, where he made Stratford, WI his home.

In high school Robby learned to weld and made that his career choice. He traveled to many states for work and met many amazing people along the way that he called friends. He was making plans to own his own business.

Robby was avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, lawn mower racing, horseback riding, bowling, and playing hockey. He loved to take his children with him to pass along the things he loved. He also loved to spend time with his friends.

He will be remembered by many for his kindness and his wild sense of humor. He was quick-witted and could always crack a joke to make anyone smile on their worst day. You could always count on him if you needed anything. He always wanted to share happiness with his family and friends, but especially his children. He cherished every moment he could with them. He was always there when a friend was in need. He touched many people’s lives while he was here.

When Robby met Ren, he stepped up to be a great stepfather to Rayva and later they got married and had Rawson. Robby and Ren later separated in life, but Rayva and Rawson were the love of his life.

Robby is survived by Rawson and Rayva, and their mother Ren. He is further survived by his Lynda and Kurt Hougum of Texas; father and Willie and Debbie Shinn of Alabama; his brother Jessie and Jenna Shinn, and their children, Jordan and Jacob of Stratford; Half-brothers William Shinn of Alabama, and Chris and Rea Shinn, and their children, Calab, Sidney, and Chris Jr. (CJ) of Alabama; and special friend Jami Lewis and her children Kayleigh, Kirsten, Karson, Klementine, and Kendrick of Stratford. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends that he grew up with and met on his journeys.

Following Robby’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday May 4th, 2024, at the Town of Cleveland Hall, located at D3207 County Hwy M, Stratford, WI 54484, beginning at 1:00pm. Please bring your memories to share with family and friends.

Robby Shinn will truly be missed by many family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Richard K. Wenzel

Richard Karl Wenzel, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully on April 22, 2024, at Maple Ridge Memory Care at the age of 77.

Richard was born on November 27, 1946 to Karl Newby Wenzel and Jane (Reinhart) Wenzel who have preceded him in death. He attended PJ Jacobs High School, graduating in 1964.

Richard worked at Point Sporting Goods until he was drafted into the US Army. He was stationed in Germany where he was in active duty from 1966-1969. He was discharged with honors and moved back to Wisconsin where he went to work for United Parcel Service in Sheboygan. He and his first wife (Ruth Bowen) and their 2 children then transferred back with UPS to Stevens Point.

Richard loved spending time with his children, they all became very involved with Stevens Point Youth baseball. He coached and held numerous titles from 1980 – 1987. He was an active sports enthusiast who loved fishing, hunting, golfing and watching the Milwaukee Brewers. In 1983, Richard married Beverly (Langrehr). They resided in Stevens Point and eventually in Plover, WI. Richard retired from UPS after 31 years of service. During his retirement years he continued enjoyed his favorite activities and took up the art of golf club making and spending time with anybody who would talk.

Richard is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beverly, daughter Lorna (Jim) Ross, of Red Wing, MN, son Brian (Laurie Rossier), sister Ferol (Robert) Kenseth, of Kennesaw, GA. Nieces and nephews and extended relation.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday May 11, 2024 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd, Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will take place at the church from 10am – noon followed by a memorial service at noon then will be laid to rest with military honors at Restlawn Cemetery, 6411 Plover Rd, Wisc Rapids, WI, after the service. All are welcome to attend.

Frank Mleczek

Frank Mleczek, 89 of Antigo passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2024while in the care of the Bay Eastview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Frank was born on May 20, 1934 at their farm home. He was raised on the family farm owned by parents, Anton and Adeline(Milkowski) Mleczek. After leaving school he worked at the local sawmill till his retirement. He loved woodworking, making many things such as cedar chests, gun cabinets, and yard art. He also loved his gardening and his flowers. Every year he tried to grow the biggest tomato and loved all the compliments on how good his garden and flowers looked.

Frank is survived by his sister Ann (Jim) Noskowiak, brother Florian (Marge) Mleczek and sister Germaine Mleczek. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister Martha (Elroy) Vilter and many other aunts, uncles, and niece.

Service will be held at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church on at 125074 Co. Rd U. Edgar WI. 54426 with Father Alan Wierzba officiating. Visitation will be at 10:30 am until the time of services at the church. Please check back for date and times of the service. Inurnment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Miriam K. Johnson

Miriam K. Johnson ‘Toosee’, 64 of Wittenberg, gained eternal life on Friday, April 26, 2024, at home.

Miriam was born on March 9, 1960, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Maurice and Dolli (Miner) Big John.

On June 25, 1982, Miriam was united in marriage to Wayne Johnson in Wittenberg. They later divorced but remained lifelong partners.

Miriam graduated from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School in 1978. She also graduated from Northcentral Technical College and earned her degree for a CNA. Miriam held various positions throughout her years working for The Ho-Chunk Nation. Later in life, she became a primary caretaker for her mother, and supported her sister with raising extended granddaughter, Jo’Lei. In her earlier years, she enjoyed shooting pool, bowling and horseshoes. Miriam was very passionate about singing karaoke. She loved going to Pow Wows, taking trips to the casino and traveling. She was also a member of the NAC. Miriam cherished the time spent with her children, especially her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of them and was always there to support them at their sporting events.

Miriam is survived by her lifelong partner, Wayne; three children, Hilary (Ben) Rucinski of Nekoosa, Todd (Alyssa) Johnson of Nekoosa and Amanda Johnson of Wittenberg; six grandchildren, Bradan, Trevor, Aubryelle, Traiden, Jordynn and Kamdyn; sisters, Marcia Big John of Lac Du Flambeau and Melanie (Corwin) Roth of Wittenberg; granddogs, Baxter, Daisy Mae and Bandit, as well as extended family and friends.

Miriam was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Maurice, Michael, Michelle, Mary, Melisa and Muriel Big John.

A Visitation will take place from 4-6 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at the Siga Funmaker Community Center, Wittenberg. A Supper Meal to start at 6 PM with a NAC Funeral Meeting to follow. A light Continental Breakfast will be on Monday starting at 9 AM. A Meal will begin at 11 AM with Commitment Services starting at 1 PM. Everything will take place at the Siga Funmaker Community Center, Wittenberg. Kelly LaMere will preside. Burial will be in John Stacy Memorial Cemetery.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Lois M. Liethen

Lois M. Liethen, 95 of Birnamwood, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Lois was born on April 1, 1929, in Birnamwood, the daughter of Frank and Alma (Giese) Matz.

On June 4, 1949, Lois was united in marriage to William Liethen Jr. in Birnamwood. He preceded her in death on June 27, 1996.

Lois worked long hours along side her husband, Bill, on the family farm, at the same time working as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Homme Home for the Aging for many years, while raising six children. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for all of her 95 years, where she was active in Ladies’ Aid, serving as President for several years. Lois was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and enjoyed her time working with the Birnamwood Area Community Cupboard as well. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, crosswords and coloring. Lois also loved crocheting, sewing, quilting and doing water aerobics. She was very proud of her pontoon boat and loved cruising around on the lake. Her favorite time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lois is survived by six children, John Liethen of Norrie, Dianne (Richard) Wierzba of Norrie, Patricia (significant other, Larry Hirsch) Gilray of Weston, Julie Steebs of Lake Tomahawk, Lori (Mark) Szutkowski of Eland and Mary (Neal) Liebe of Ringle; 18 grandchildren, Jordan (Becky) Liethen, Adam (Tana) Liethen, David (Paige) Liethen, Clarissa Liethen, Jeremy Wierzba, Dan (Kari) Wierzba, Sarah (Derrick) Jehn, Nick Wierzba, Derek (Tovah) Gilray, Ethan (Kim) Gilray, Casey Gilray, Vaughn (Raechal) Steebs, Sam (Tanya) Steebs, Trevor (Olivia) Szutkowski, Emily Szutkowski, Andrew (Amanda) Liebe, Renee (Travis) Wanta and Tony Liebe; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Clark; sisters-in-law, Dolores Fischer and Sandy Liethen, as well as other family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Sally Liethen; siblings, Melvin (Irene) Matz, as well as his first wife, Mildred, Eddie (Marion) Matz, Eudora (Warren) Crawford, Evelyn (Eldo) Frederick and Mildred (Keith) White and brothers-in-law, Robert Clark, George Liethen and Harry Fischer.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Matthew Christians will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Town of Norrie. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice, especially Hailey, for their compassionate care given to Lois.

Mary A. Stahnke

Mary Ann Stahnke, 98, Wausau, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau, with her family by her side.

She was born September 20, 1925, in Milan WI, daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara (Ellenbecker) Vesely. On September 23, 1941, she married Norbert R. Stahnke at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Athens, WI. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1996.

Mary Ann was a matriarch known for her unwavering strength and strong will. She faced numerous challenges with resilience, always attributing her ability to persevere to her deep love and faith in God. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family, as she took pride in teaching card games to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, instilling in them the values of counting and strategizing.

Aside from her dedication to family, Mary Ann had a wide range of interests that brought her joy. A sports enthusiast at heart, she cheered passionately for teams ranging from little league to professional levels, with a special place in her heart for the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers.

Mary Ann’s proudest accomplishments stemmed from her impeccable work ethic. Known for her culinary skills, she delighted in preparing delicious meals and baked goods for not only her eleven children but also anyone fortunate enough to sit at her table. Her green thumb was evident in the beautiful garden she tended to, producing bountiful harvests that she lovingly preserved through canning.

Survivors include; her children, Carolyn Charais, Charles (Louise) Stahnke, Judy (Jerry) Almos, James (Sheila) Stahnke, JoAnn (Robert) Zynda, Patrick Stahnke, LuAnn Witt, Suzanne Goytowski, Mary (Thom) Hack, and Michael (Lanny) Stahnke; 38 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Lynn) Vesely, Eleanor Endres, and Elaine Bauer.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert, one son, Lee “Butch” Stahnke, two son-in-laws, Jim Charais and Larry Witt; siblings, Joseph Vesely, Katherine Denk, and James Vesely.

Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 11:00a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield. The Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will officiate. The burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Athens at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service, all at the Church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.bestefh.com.