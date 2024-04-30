WAUSAU – The Arbor Day Foundation recently named 15 Aspirus Health hospitals as 2023 Tree Campus Healthcare institutions for their commitment to planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

Aspirus Health hospitals earning this recognition:

Aspirus Divine Savior (Portage)

Aspirus Eagle River

Aspirus Iron River

Aspirus Ironwood

Aspirus Keweenaw (Laurium, Michigan)

Aspirus Langlade (Antigo)

Aspirus Medford

Aspirus Merrill

Aspirus Rhinelander

Aspirus Riverview (Wisconsin Rapids)

Aspirus Stanley

Aspirus Stevens Point

Aspirus Tomahawk

Aspirus Wausau

Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)

Only 50 hospitals in the nation are designated Tree Campus Healthcare institutions, Aspirus said in a news release.

“Spending time in green space has been proven to better health outcomes and reduce stress for staff and caretakers,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a news release. “We’re proud of Aspirus Health for going above and beyond to provide these benefits to their community.”

This is the program’s fifth year. To receive recognition, each of the 15 Aspirus Health hospitals earning Tree Campus Healthcare designation met five annual standards, which include:

Maintaining a tree advisory committee

Having a facility tree care plan

Completing a community forestry project

Educating the community on the importance of trees

Investing in a campus tree program

For more information on the program, visit treecampushealthcare.org.