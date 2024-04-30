WAUSAU – The Arbor Day Foundation recently named 15 Aspirus Health hospitals as 2023 Tree Campus Healthcare institutions for their commitment to planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.
Aspirus Health hospitals earning this recognition:
- Aspirus Divine Savior (Portage)
- Aspirus Eagle River
- Aspirus Iron River
- Aspirus Ironwood
- Aspirus Keweenaw (Laurium, Michigan)
- Aspirus Langlade (Antigo)
- Aspirus Medford
- Aspirus Merrill
- Aspirus Rhinelander
- Aspirus Riverview (Wisconsin Rapids)
- Aspirus Stanley
- Aspirus Stevens Point
- Aspirus Tomahawk
- Aspirus Wausau
- Howard Young Medical Center (Woodruff)
Only 50 hospitals in the nation are designated Tree Campus Healthcare institutions, Aspirus said in a news release.
“Spending time in green space has been proven to better health outcomes and reduce stress for staff and caretakers,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a news release. “We’re proud of Aspirus Health for going above and beyond to provide these benefits to their community.”
This is the program’s fifth year. To receive recognition, each of the 15 Aspirus Health hospitals earning Tree Campus Healthcare designation met five annual standards, which include:
- Maintaining a tree advisory committee
- Having a facility tree care plan
- Completing a community forestry project
- Educating the community on the importance of trees
- Investing in a campus tree program
For more information on the program, visit treecampushealthcare.org.