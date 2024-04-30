Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored seven times in the first inning and went on to a 15-2 rout of Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Monday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens scored in all four of their at-bats and rode the pitching of Addison Kluck and Kelsey Meverden to finish off the victory, improving to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the WVC.

Kluck finished with eight strikeouts in three innings and Meverden finished up the final two frames.

Aubrey Klatt and Sydney Spear both went 3-for-3, with Klatt driving in three and Spear two for D.C. Everest.

Wausau East’s only two hits were home runs by Bailey Berndt and Claire Coushman in the fourth innings.

Both teams will host WVC games on Tuesday – D.C. Everest against Wausau West and Wausau East versus Wisconsin Rapids.

Evergreens 15, Lumberjacks 2

Wausau East 000 20 – 2 2 3

D.C. Everest 714 3x – 15 16 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Adriana Bodner.

SO: Bodner 2; Kluck (3 inn.) 8, Kelsey Meverden (2 inn.) 2. BB: Bodner 2; Kluck 0, K. Meverden 0.

Top hitters: WE, Bailey Berndt HR, RBI; Claire Coushman HR, RBI. DC, Aubrey Klatt 3×3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI: Brooke Brown 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs, RBI; Dakota Witucki 1×3, 3 RBI; Mara Meverden 2×3, RBI; Brianna Cook 2 runs; Sydney Spear 3×3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 5-7, 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 7-4, 5-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.