Two D.C. Everest Senior High School seniors recently placed and qualified for scholarships at the Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance welding competition.

Roughly 30 high schools participated in the competition.

Angel Figeuroa placed second and qualified for a $1,400 scholarship. Riley Held placed sixth and earned a $900 scholarship. The DCE Senior High welding team finished in third place overall.

The top competitors from each high school went head-to-head in a demonstration of their welding skills.