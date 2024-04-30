Several D.C. Everest Senior High School woods students earned top honors at the Northcentral Technical College Wood Technology Center of Excellence Wood Olympics in mid April.

The DCE team, composed of Logan Cherek, Max Hoffman, Carter Lang and Andrew Samuels, took second overall.

Hoffman also earned the top individual score from a field of more than 50 participants and received Milwaukee power tools and cash for his efforts.

Cherek finished fourth overall and earned a Milwaukee multitool.

D.C. Everest also was represented by Easton Cooper, Logan George, Tate Minihan and Sawyer Balczewski.

The woods team is lead by Chad Pernsteiner, DCE technology education teacher.

Student competitors from high schools across Wisconsin and Michigan displayed their handcrafted projects and participated in challenges that tested their woodworking and forest product industry skills.