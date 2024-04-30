Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, erasing a one-run deficit and went on to finish off Marshfield 11-7 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Monday at West High School.

Marshfield scored twice in the first inning on an RBI double by Ashlyn Barwick and a groundout, and Shylah Brogan smacked a two-run homer in the third to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

West kept it close and pulled to within 5-4 on a solo homer by Claire Calmes in the fifth before pulling away in the sixth.

Baylen Hulstrom knocked in two with a single to give the Warriors (10-5, 3-4 WVC) the lead and Grace Huggenvik finished the rally with a two-run single to make it 11-5.

Marshfield (9-8, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference) scored twice in the top of the seventh before pitcher Kaitlyn Butler coaxed a fly out to end the game.

Calmes finished with two doubles, the homer and scored three times for the Warriors.

Barwick, Brogan and Madison Kraus all had two hits for Marshfield.

Wausau West is back in action Tuesday at D.C. Everest.

Warriors 11, Tigers 7

Marshfield 202 010 2 – 7 11 3

Wausau West 102 017 x – 11 9 1

WP: Kaitlyn Butler. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Sternweis 8; Allison Kirsch (4 inn.) 1, Butler (3 inn.) 3. BB: Sternweis 6; Kirsch 1, Butler 3.

Top hitters: M, Ashlyn Barwick 2×4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Shylah Brogan 2×4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Madison Kraus 2×4, 2B, RBI; Delaney Varsho 2B. WW, Baylen Hulstrom 3×4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Claire Calmes 3×3, 2 2Bs, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Grace Huggenvik 2×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 9-8, 4-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 10-5, 3-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.