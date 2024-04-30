Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Scattered sprinkles before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Low around 48. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.