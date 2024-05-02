The B. A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation announced this week the appointment of Jennifer Golbach as its director of community volunteer engagement.

Jennifer Golbach

In this role, Golbach will lead efforts to enhance community involvement and volunteerism, furthering the B. A. & Esther Greenheck Foundation’s mission of providing opportunities for growth in the community.

Golbach will collaborate with nonprofit organizations across Marathon County supporting the recruitment, training and engagement of volunteers. She will act as a liaison between the local nonprofits and the community.

Golbach officially assumes her role on July 1.