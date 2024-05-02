WAUSAU – The Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks will begin their season of architecture and history tours with a special bike tour to honor the late Pat Peckham in early May.

Pat Peckham

Peckham died March 13 of complications from chemotherapy. He was 75.

The Pat Peckham Memorial History Ride will take place at 1 p.m. May 4 and explore Wausau’s southeast side, which Pat called home and represented on the Wausau City Council for many years.

The bike ride will be a slow ride with a number of stops. The tour will highlight several houses, Faith Baptist Church, Wausau Downtown Airport, North Central Health Care and John Marshall Elementary School.

The tour starts at the parking lot of John Marshall Elementary, 1918 Lamont St., Wausau. Special, limited edition event T-shirts will be available for $17 prior to the tour (cash and check only).

Dress for the weather, wear a helmet, and be sure your bike is in good order as there will be some uneven surfaces.

The tour is free and open to all ages. Free will donations are appreciated.

Follow wausauhistoriclandmarks.org or the Facebook page of Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks for updates and information on upcoming events.