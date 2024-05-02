WAUSAU – An innovative program at University of Wisconsin-Madison is connecting communities throughout Wisconsin to education, outreach, technical assistance and research to help local governments solve challenges and improve livability and wellbeing.

UniverCity Alliance, a member of the Educational Partnerships for Innovation in Communities Network, is already working with cities including Eau Claire, River Falls, Wausau and Waupaca, but is continuing to seek new partnerships to help enhance life for residents throughout the state.

At 10 a.m. May 3, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Waupaca City Administrator Aaron Jenson, UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter and Angela Kita, associate director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Innovation in Engineering Education, to discuss the program and what communities are learning from these unique partnerships.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.