Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Rain before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 55. Light east wind becoming east southeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.