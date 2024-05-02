Dear editor,

I am writing to voice my dissent with the name change of Monk (Botanical) Gardens. My dissent is based on the following:

1. It is a tremendous dishonor to the Monk family to take the land that was donated by them, as well as their homestead that was later purchased, and rename it to suit the current board. While others have invested time and money to continue building the gardens, there would be no garden without the Monk family. Instead, it would be housing which has grown up all around it.

2. There is precedent in Olbrich Gardens that one need not name a garden after a place for it to be identifiable and located. Monk Gardens has operated under that name for two decades and has been successful as such. No one would consider changing the name of Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Lambeau Field, or any other well-established destination. Who does Monk Gardens need to change?

3. I believe that changing the name jeopardizes future philanthropy. Why would a person with money, property or something of value choose to leave it to any organization if they know their name will be erased shortly after their death? I would choose to do something else if I was given that choice.

4. The costs incurred to change everything has to be substantial. Logos, promotional materials, signs, flags, clothing, etc. all come with a considerable cost that could be spent on the gardens themselves.

5. The Wausau name does no more to represent the community who has helped to develop the gardens than Monk does, but in fact is less inclusive. Where is Schofield? Marathon? Weston? Aren’t they being excluded by the Wausau name? Wouldn’t Monk be more specific while being less exclusive? Besides, the Wausau community is not a funding source, so why link it to the city?

6. Clearly the community does not approve of the name, as shown by the currently almost 5,000 names on a petition to keep the Monk name. People are being very rational about the name, suggesting a combination of Wausau and Monk as a possible alternative. They just don’t want to lose the name of the initial donor.

I believe the board of directors owes the community a better explanation on the name change than Ms. Howard has provided, as well as an opportunity to let their voices be heard. And the Monk family certainly deserves better than how they claim to have been treated.

Kari Bender of Wausau

