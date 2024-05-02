Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email [email protected] or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

I’ve sat back these past few days and watched this Monk Garden debacle unfold along with the public outrage you’ve created. As an elected representative of the people of Wausau’s District 10 I have a few questions I would like to address to the board of directors of Monk Gardens.

1. Why are you so content on destroying an important part of Wausau’s heritage by changing its name?

2. Why have you left the citizens of this community in the dark with your decision?

3. Why haven’t you come fourth and justified your decision to the citizens?

This is a Garden that was donated by people for the people of this community, not to be left in the hands of a select few to do with it as they see fit. Caretakers not controllers that want to turn it into something this community is so against.

It’s time for this board to address the public in this debacle they created. Come out and justify your actions to these changes.

This is our community garden, and we deserve to know the truths behind your decisions. Hold a public meeting NOW! Reach out to our news outlets! We the people of Wausau and its surrounding communities that frequent Monk Gardens deserve the truth. Immediately!! Transparency NOW!

Lou Larson, City of Wausau Alderman, District 10