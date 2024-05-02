Dear editor,

Hunters in Wisconsin and members of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress have the chance to do the littlest amount possible to save wildlife and failed miserably. If you are a hunter who voted to support the resolution to phase out lead in ammo by 2030, I commend you.

Unfortunately, you are sadly in the minority. I know wildlife advocates voted in force to support this resolution, so why didn’t the majority of the hunting lobby, which has taken over the WCC?

Greed for not wanting to pay a few extra dollars for ammo not containing lead and this dangerous notion of “freedom” to kill what they want how they want. The amount of bald eagle deaths linked to lead poisoning is staggering. Follow your local raptor rescues if you don’t believe me. Anyone who voted no against this resolution can no longer claim to care about Wisconsin wildlife or the symbol of freedom, the American eagle.

Brian Giles of Marshfield

