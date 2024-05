WAUSAU – The city will host Bike to Work With the Mayor in mid May as part of the National Bike Month celebrations across the country.

Doug Diny

You can Bike to Work with Wausau Mayor Doug Diny at 7:30 a.m. May 14. Meet at 7:15 a.m. at Marathon Junction in Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue and enjoy a 2.5-mile commute to Wausau City Hall, 407 Grant St. Coffee and treats will be available at Wausau City Hall.

No preregistration is needed, just show up.