WESTON – The D.C. Everest Math Team recently earned top honors in a multi-event math competition through the Central Wisconsin Mathematics League.

Wes Palmer and Ava Kumar tied for first place in division 1 advanced category; James Dadabo took third place in division 1 advanced category; and Alex Jelen earned first place in division 1 algebra category.

Throughout the school year, high school math teams compete in three meets and at the conclusion of the season the UWSP Math League Committee determines the recipients of awards, based on cumulative scores, in three categories: geometry, algebra and advanced math.

The D.C. Everest Math Team placed first out of 42 teams.