Dear editor,

The renaming of Monk (Botanical) Gardens is making Wausau look ridiculous to the rest of the state of Wisconsin. Again, the city is wasting money it shouldn’t, at this time.

In the rest of the state, they include the donor’s name in the site’s name. They may add the county’s, city’s, or other donors’ names, but they kept the main benefactor’s name in the title.

Also, the lack of the board’s asking for input was wrong. Did they even ask the people who put time into taking care of the place their thoughts?

I found it interesting that the original donors have their ashes in the park and that the board isn’t honoring the wishes of the donors.

What is really funny, is that the board is now saying that they are trying to honor the people who work at the garden. What about the people who made the garden possible?

William Bublitz of Wausau

