Wausau Pilot & Review

PLOVER – Brooke Brown hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, her second long ball of the game, as the D.C. Everest softball team defeated Superior 8-7 in a nonconference game Saturday at Woyak Park.

The Evergreens (10-5) came back from a three-run deficit to tie the game at 7-7 on an RBI single by Sydney Spear in the sixth. After a double play in the bottom of the seventh, Brown ended it with a homer. She also had a three-run homer in the first inning and finished with four hits and five RBI.

Caitlyn Kressel also had four hits and Dakota Witucki had three for D.C. Everest, which had 19 hits in all.

D.C. Everest’s second game at the Stevens Point Tournament against Pulaski was rained out.

D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at home against Wisconsin Rapids.

Evergreens 8, Spartans 7

Superior 330 010 0 – 7 10 2

D.C. Everest 310 201 1 – 8 19 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Ari Robillard.

SO: Robillard 4; Kelsey Meverden (5 inn.) 5, Kluck (2 inn.) 4. BB: Robillard 1; Meverden 4, Kluck 0.

Top hitters: S, Alayna DeGraef 2 runs; Gabbi Saari 2B; Paige Johnson 2B, run; Melania Lucstari 2×3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI. DC, K. Meverden 2×4, run; Caitlyn Kressel 4×5, 2 2Bs; Brooke Brown 4×5, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Dakota Witucki 3×4; Mara Meverden 2×4, RBI; Sydney Spear 2×3, run, RBI.

Records: Superior 6-4; D.C. Everest 10-5.