Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

Marathon County Public Library Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau, will host a talk by Katherine Bober on ancient plants in the National Park Service system, including Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail, based on her own research. The program will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. May 7. Free. Laptops provided. Registration required. For more information or to register, call 715-446-3537 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=13093.

Liz Brodek

City of Wausau Community Development Director Liz Brodek will speak with the public during a City Spotlight talk on May 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Brodek will talk about the work of the city department and answer questions from attendees. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Adults can learn power of attorney basics on May 15 from 4-5 p.m. at MCPL Edgar, 224 S. Third St., Edgar, or on May 23 from 4-5 p.m. at MCPL Stratford, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Free. No registration required. Call the Stratford Branch at 715-687-4420 or the Edgar Branch at 715-352-3155 for more information.

Adults and teens are invited to a program about geocaching on May 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at MCPL’s Rothschild Branch. Free. No registration required. For more information, call 715-359-6208.











