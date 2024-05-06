Nancy L. Wunsch

Nancy L. Wunsch of Rib Mountain, Wisconsin passed away on April 26, 2024. She is the daughter of the Ann (Smith) Hett and Norbert (Pete) Hett. Nancy will be deeply missed by her devoted husband James (Jim) Wunsch of 60 years, her two daughters and best friends Christine (Jon) Cieslewicz and Kelle (Dale) Taylor. Nancy has a special sister Pat (David) Tranetzke and brother James and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her mother-in-law Esther (Golomski) Wunsch, her father-in-law Roman Wunsch, brother Jim and brother-in-laws Gerald “Jerry” Wunsch Sr., Jack Wunsch, David Tranetzke, Jack Hebyl and Leonard Urban and sister-in-laws Mary Fritz and Pat Heybl.

Her most cherished moments were with family and friends including spending time with her husband, daughters, and son-in-laws, and visiting them at their homes out of state including many special memories at Myrtle Beach and Fernandina Beach, North Carolina mountains, Biloxi, and Branson. Nancy was very caring, thoughtful, incredible sense of humor, and was very talented and creative and enjoyed making meaningful cross stitch pictures with special personalized messages on the back, sending care packages and sentimental cards and stickers, and making amazing crafts for her family and friends. One of the cross stitch pictures says “each day is a new beginning; Live, Laugh, Love. She collected clowns, snowmen, and had a beautiful angel collection and devoted time listening to a variety of music including song Angels Among Us by Alabama. She also enjoyed collecting sea shells and making unique home décor from the shells for her daughters, adding rhinestones and patches to t-shirts and jackets, making jewelry and floral arrangements, having ice cream celebrations with her family and watching movies and Packer games, dancing to the song Through the Years by Kenny Rogers, and taking road trips with her special husband. Nancy worked at Wausau Papers in Brokaw and also as Jewelry Manager at Kmart for 20 years.

A private funeral mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org/donate or 1-800-822-6344. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Gail Wunsch, Heather Van Vonderen, and Crystal Caudle for all their extra caring, compassion, and thoughtfulness throughout the years and also to the amazing medical staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Joan E. Bergeth

Joan Edel Bergeth, 93, passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 28, 2024 at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau.

Joan was born in Sacred Heart, MN on March 8, 1931, daughter of Agnes and John Kittelsland. She attended Luther College. On August 15, 1953, she married Herman J. Bergeth, they were married almost 50 years until Herm passed away May 11, 2003. Joan worked for many years as a receptionist and retired from the Wausau Medical center. Joan was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 63 years. She was active and enjoyed working with the altar guild and many other groups within the church. Joan had a great artistic talent and enjoyed oil painting, leaving her family with many beautiful works of art.

Joan is survived by her children Jeffrey Bergeth of Boca Raton, FL, John Bergeth of Stone Lake, WI, Debbie (Art) Dellenbach of Wausau, WI, and Ronald (Lisa) Bergeth, of Wausau, WI ; sister Mary (Carlyle) Haaland of Nevis, MN; sister-in-law Merrie Ellen Bergeth of Park Rapids, MN, grandchildren Julie (Josh) Cole, Michael (Kimberly) Dellenbach, Daniel (Drew Detert) Dellenbach, Sonya Bergeth (Ryan Gaedtke), Nathanial (Rachael) Streich, and Emily (Ivan) Aceves; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters Froydes Andresen, Bunny Springer, Emily Flak, brother, Peter Kittlesland, brothers-in-law Joe Andresen, Jim Springer, Justin Flak, Jim Bergeth and sister-in-law Marilyn Kittelsland.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Maggie Westaby will officiate. Joan will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

We wish to thank Our House Assisted Living. Joan was loved and cared for by their amazing and excellent staff. While living at Our house, she had workers who a few became just like ‘granddaughters’. The family would also like to thank Interim Healthcare of Wausau. Their staff kept Joan comfortable with their great compassionate care.

Debora L. Klopp

Dedicated mother

Elevating others

Beautiful

Optimistic

Radiant

Advocate

Although it’s a start, these words don’t even begin to capture the true essence of who Deb Klopp was.

Debora Lynn Klopp, 56, of the village of Maine, died peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2024, as a result of ovarian cancer.

Deb was born on October 6, 1967, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ronald and Nona (Prusko) Pisarek. She had a happy childhood, growing up in Greendale, Wisconsin, and graduating from Greendale High School. While she was a student there, Deb participated in band, played volleyball and soccer, and was an exchange student to Greendale’s sister school in Rosenheim, Germany.

After graduation, Deb attended UW Parkside, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. She met the love of her life, Jeffrey Klopp, while working through college at Pizza Hut. Their friendship evolved into a beautiful, loving, and enduring lifelong partnership. Deb and Jeff married in Greendale, Wisconsin in July 1993, and they went on to have two beautiful children, Jonathon and Katelyn. Being a mother was without a doubt the most important thing in the world to Deb, and she was devoted to her beloved family until her last breath.

Deb’s career was mostly with Professional Services Group, LLC, where for more than 30 years she touched the lives of many at-risk children and was determined to help create better lives for them. As driven as she always was, Deb took the All-Agency test nine months into her career and was told by the president of PSG that he had never seen someone score as well as she had. He asked her where she wanted to end up at the company, and she told him, “Your chair”! She later moved from the Kenosha office up to Wausau, where she opened a new branch covering multiple counties, and she became a partner in the company until she retired in September 2020.

In the final years of Deb’s short life, she became a leading advocate for ovarian cancer awareness, educating the community about the disease. She was frustrated that there are no tests for ovarian cancer, and that many times the signs and symptoms are overlooked and dismissed as part of aging. Deb was successful in achieving a proclamation in her name in 2022 from (then) Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, making September “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month” in the city. Along with other advocates from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), Deb also met with Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, urging him and his colleagues to pass a bill increasing spending for ovarian cancer awareness, since it effects every class, every race, and every age of women.

As mentioned earlier, Deb’s most important achievement, in her eyes, was her children and her marriage. Deb put up with Jeff’s “unique” sense of humor and snoring for almost 32 years, and she said they “usually” appreciated each other. They built a family, built a home, and bought a lake house where they had lots of adventures. Their kids meant everything to Deb, and she knew that they felt the same about her. It was important to Deb to make memories as a family, and they did; travelling, doing adventure walks, fishing, taking boat rides and making the kids fly off the tubes, and telling scary stories at night around the fire with eagles screeching in the background. Deb wanted to be closely involved in her kids’ lives and made sure to make time to volunteer at the kids’ school, as a scout mom, and for the kids’ sports teams. Nothing was more important to her than her family and God.

Those who knew Deb knew that she was a “crazy bird lady” who was always singing, and always laughing. She was a beautiful ray of light that wanted everyone around her to be smiling and to know they were important to her. She put everyone else’s needs first and would not complain to others. Heaven gained an exceptional angel on April 25th.

Deb was survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Klopp, and her beloved children, Jonathon and Katelyn Klopp, all of the village of Maine, WI; parents, Ronald and Nona (Pruska) of Greendale, WI; brother, Ron Pisarek of Milwaukee, WI; “soul-sister” and best friend, Karen (Edge) Jones of Ocala, FL; numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her father-in-law, Kenneth Klopp.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 229 S. 28th Ave., Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following in memory of Deb:

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA): https://ocrahope.org/get-involved/donate/honor-loved-one/

Special thanks to Dave and Ann Klopp, and family, for all the personal help you gave Deb when she visited M.D. Anderson in Houston.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Michael K. Luer

Michael “Mike” K. Luer, 48, died Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 25, 1975, in Eau Claire, son of Kenneth and Jennifer (Nelson) Luer.

Mike graduated from Wausau West High School. He worked at Linetec and Crystal Finishing. If you met Mike he would be wearing a star wars shirt or his leather jacket while holding a coke zero. He flourished while riding his Harley Trike. His favorite thing to do was hang out with friends and tell jokes or share hilarious meme’s. He loved playing video games. He listened to as many books as possible, usually sci-fi or action based.

Survivors include his parents, Ken and Jennifer Luers; fiancé Alicia Hunt; step-son, Gibson Hunt; sister, Amy (Matt) Boren; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Emmalee, Alexander and Maximus Boren; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024, at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church, 150202 County Road NN, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service all at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joan I. Krause

Joan Irene Krause, 91, Town of Texas, was called home to heaven on May 2, 2024.

She was born in the Town of Texas, Wisconsin on June 14, 1932, to the late William and Irene (Powers) Josiger. She married Albert Krause in Wausau on April 23, 1949. Together they created a loving home in the Town of Texas, where they raised their 12 children, Cathie, Albert Jr., Ricky, Vickie, Mary, Marie (Tina), Cindy, Shawn, Brian, Kim, Lisa, and Shad.

Joan wore many hats in her life. She was the overseer of the Town of Texas Landfill, where she loved to meet and talk with the locals. Fish Fry Chef extraordinaire at her brother Mike’s tavern, “Heinrichs,” Housekeeper, crafter of Christmas wreaths, and Shang farm hand were among some of the hats she wore, but the ones she wore best were mother and grandmother. Joan loved each of her kids and grandkids and was always there to cheer you on, hug you, or tell you how much she loved you. Not only did she do that for her own kids, but she was also there for the neighborhood kids that she took on as her own.

Joan and Albert were the “Grandma and Grandpa” of Hodag. Spending every summer working at Hodag, enjoying the music, and meeting people. They spent their summer weekends with family at Sawyer Lake, fishing, and cooking for the army of people who made their way to spend the weekend up north. She was an amazing cook, canner, and baker. Her pickled eggs were a delicacy to many at the Hodag campgrounds. She loved to garden and play solitaire. Joan was loved and respected by anyone who had the privilege to meet her. She truly was an angel on earth.

Joan is survived by her children: Cathie (Steve), Albert Jr. (Diane), Mary, Tina, Cindy (Mike), Shawn, Brian (Lori), Kim (Todd), Lisa (Kevin), and Shad (Sarah); 34 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Roger, Sally, Judy (Ray), Butch (Marge), and Carol (Danny); daughter-in-law, Linda Krause; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Sr.; daughter Vickie; son Ricky; siblings, Billy (Phyllis), Kenny (Connie), Suzie (John), Mike (Crystal), Marjorie (Tootsie), infant brother Donald; brother-in-law, Tony; sister-in-law, Ruth; daughter-in-law Lorrie; and son-in-law, Archie.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Mary, Shawn, Cathie, Cindy, Kim, Tina, and Lisa for the care they gave their mom, which allowed her to stay in the home she loved. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kindness, patience, and care, during Joan’s final days.

Online condolences may be expressed at honorone.com

Marlene J. Zimmerman

Marlene Joan Kaehne (Goodrich) Zimmerman, 81, of Westboro passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Marlene was born in Chelsea, WI on July 9, 1942 to Leo William Kaehne and Mary Medora (Stumm) Kaehne. She attended Rib Lake Ward School and High School. She was married to Conrad Emil Goodrich on October, 14, 1964 who passed away. Then married Russell Lewis Zimmeman on September 10, 1982.

She helped in farming, hauling milk and logging. She worked 8 years at the Rib Lake Golden Age Nursing Home and then retired on January 14, 2014 from Marathon Cheese Corporation in Medford after 37 years.

Marlene is survived by her three sons, Ted Goodrich of Rib Lake, Randy (Becky) Goodrich of Tomahawk and Rodney “Goody” (Ann) Goodrich of Stetsonville.

Grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Writz of Colorado, Ashlee Goodrich of Westboro, Samantha (Brent) Reese of Winter, Sheyenne Smugala & Devin of Abbotsford, Katelyn Ruppel of Eau Claire, Colten Ruppel of Stetsonville; Zoei Goodrich & Kylee Goodrich of Rib Lake.

Great Grandchildren: Arianna, Cody, Katelyn, Paige, Wyatt, Whitnei, Ashton, Grant, Gavin, Liam and another on the way.

Sister: Elaine Ward of North Carolina, Nieces: Julie Thomas of Virginia, JoAnn Harris of North Carolina, Mary Kaehne, Susan Alsteen, Nancy Swenson, all of Rhinelander.

Nephews: Ronald Kaehne of Rhinelander, Billy Kaehne of Merrill.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Russell L Zimmerman, son: Conrad R. Goodrich; sisters: Rita Turner, Bonita & Evonne Kaehne; brothers: Lester, Raymond and Ronald Kaehne; and brother-in-laws: Jim Ward and Charles Turner.

Marlene will be remembered by her family and friends by her kind words, bright smile and her big heart and will be sadly missed by all that knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Centennial Community Center in Stetsonville.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Hope Hospice for their tremendous care and support.

The family will be honoring Marlene and Russ Zimmerman in a private burial at a later date.

Mid Wiscosnin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Devon Taylor-Hajdu

What do you say when somebody you love passes away? What is the right combination of words or phrases to make people feel better, or to remember that person by? There has to be some sort of answer, right? …Maybe we’re focusing on the wrong thing. Maybe we should just bask in the memory of the person we love. I may not know what to say, but I do know that if I were to put myself on the other side of this equation that I would hate seeing the people that I love sad.

Devon brought people together with his energy. He naturally did what so many of us try our hardest to accomplish, which is bring joy and togetherness. Devon did a lot of things naturally. It may have been his nature to be stoic and not show his emotion, but his smile gave him away, it had a gravitational pull that none of us could rival. He had a potential that only he could have measured up to. Unfortunately, he will never get that opportunity, but he has passed along that ability to us.

Whenever you are feeling tired or unable, whenever you feel like doing something later, whenever you ‘have time to talk to a loved one another day,’ remember Devon. If you wish that you had more time to spend with him, spend it with a loved one. If you wish you had told him you loved him one more time, tell that to someone else you love. Spread your good intentions, give what you have to give, and use the energy that you would have otherwise spent on sadness and pity for happiness and positivity. Please don’t let your memory evoke sadness. He was a bundle of energy and joy, let who he was continue through all of us and spread that joy as best you can. Make his memory something that makes you smile. Devon was strong. He was loved, and he was loving. We may not know the plan, but God does. Follow him and you cannot lose.

“Get ‘em boys!”

A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com

Arthur N. Pagel

Pagel, Arthur N. “Art” age 77 passed away peacefully on April 30, 2024. Art was born September 5, 1946, in Wausau Wisconsin. Art was employed by Marathon Electric for 40 years and retired in 2008. His favorite pastimes were deer and small game hunting, motorcycles, and playing cards with his brothers on Sundays.

Art was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed video chats with his children and great-grandchild Alexis and conversations with his sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Margaret (Burns) Pagel. Brothers David Pagel, Jim Pagel, John Pagel, Tom Pagel, and infant sister Margaret.

Survived by children Lauri (Gary) Thom, Aurora, WI; Christopher (Dana) Pagel, Minneapolis, MN; and Sheri Pagel, Wausau, WI. Grandchildren Adam (Brittany) Thom, Aurora, WI; Aimee (Eric) Thom, Powers, MI; Devin McCown Rothschild, WI and great-grandchild Alexis Thom. Four siblings, Ellen Bogan, Mary (Norman) Beilke, Kate Mitchell, and Lee (Ginny) Pagel. Many other close family members, and longtime friend David Hanke.

In place of flowers, donations preferred to the Eagles Club of Wausau, WI, as Art enjoyed many of the holiday meals they provided. A private family burial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses from the Aspirus Comfort Care Unit, for their concern, kindness, and compassion.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society, Schofield, WI. is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at midwisconsincremationsociety.com

Ronald A. Sokolowski

Ron Sokolowski, 83, died April 27th 2024 at St. Michaels Aspirus Hospital due to covid complications. He was born January 26, 1942 in Chicago Illinois, son of Phillip and Josephine Sokolowski (Wisniewski.)

Ron graduated from PJ Jacobs High School class of 1960. In 1962 Ron married the love of his life Diane Pudroski. They celebrated 61 years of marriage last October. They remained in Stevens Point, Wi. after marrying and Ron soon took a job at CW Transport in Wisconsin Rapids. He spent the next thirty years working for CW. After CW Transport he worked at Gross trucking several years before retiring. Ron’s passion for life and work propelled him to restore vehicles in his garage at home or creatively design his yard and lawn. He enjoyed a good story, a good laugh and loved his family deeply.

In addition to his Parents, he was predeceased by 3 sisters; Lorretta Sokolowski, Rita Bemke, Antoinette Sokolowski and a brother Lawrence Sokolowski. Surviving In addition to his wife Diane (Pudroski) Sokolowski, is his daughter Carlen (Sokolowski) Dupler of Plover, WI, one sister Delphine Sieff of South Elgin IL and Brother Phillip Sokolowski of Mead Washington.

There will be no services held at this time.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Lillian M. Laska

Lillian M. Laska, 87, a long-time resident of Shantytown died on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Stevens Point surrounded by her family while under the care of Interim Hospice. Lillian was born on October 6, 1936, into the family of Frank and Dora (Hintz) Dombrowski of Fancher. On October 15, 1955, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel, Fancher, she was united in marriage to Richard Laska of Shantytown. Lillian and Richard shared decades of love and companionship until the day Richard preceded her in death on July 13, 2017.

Lillian and Richard managed their family farm in Shantytown for many years, growing vegetables, milking dairy cows, and raising veal calves. The couple enjoyed Friday night fish fries served with an old fashioned, most often at Wolff’s Den of Elderon. Lillian was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent where she was active in the church’s Rosary Society. She sang soprano in the choir with whom she recorded one album of hymns in Polish and English, and, with a combined Bevent/Custer choral group, recorded one album of Christmas music also in Polish and English.

In her earlier years, Lillian enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. Her joy of gardening continued into her later years, giving her time to pass on her family’s tradition of pressure canning to the next generation – will her sweet pickles ever be matched? Her seven children have fond memories of Mom making sure they had a hot breakfast before school and fresh home baked bread. A dedicated mother, while in her 30’s Lillian got her driver’s license so she could help her children learn to drive. In her “spare” time, she enjoyed attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren.

Lillian is survived by six children, Anne (John) Mieska of Bevent, Laurie (Mikel) Saunby of Bevent, Camille (Larry) Borski of Shantytown, Doreen (Gerald Jr.) Stohlman of Mount Holly, NC, Elroy (Lisa) Laska of Stevens Point, and Duane Laska of Shantytown; six grandchildren, Danielle (Matt) Wierzba, Derek (Michaela) Borski, Eric (Ashley) Furmanek, Brittany (Tom Jr.) Pepowski, Kyle (Alyssa) Borski, and Ben (Morgan) Laska; 11 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Brinley, Lucy, McKenzie, Rowan, Zachary, Ayla, Bexley, Harmony, Rip, and Audric; sister-in-law, Doris Dombrowski and many nieces and nephews.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Judy; five siblings, Theresa Patoka, Bridget Stuczynski, Ernest Dombrowski, Lorraine Patoka, and Jeanette Kedrowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, May 10, 2024, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of Mass, with a Rosary recited at 10 AM, all at the church.

Lillian’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Point Manor and Interim Hospice for their ongoing support and compassionate care in their mother’s final days and months.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Aletha E. Westfahl

Aletha E. Westfahl, 99, of Wausau, died on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Our House Senior Living under the care of Interim Hospice.

Aletha was born on September 27, 1924, in Eland, the daughter of Charles and Elda (Tietz) Westfahl.

Aletha was a Kindergarten teacher for Wausau Public Schools for forty years. After retirement, Aletha volunteered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint.

Aletha is survived by ten nieces and nephews, Alan, Leon, Duane, Carol, Barbara, Scott, Steven, Kristi, Jacque and Debra. Aletha is also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Aletha was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Raland (Nelda) Westfahl, Ervin (Marguerite) Westfahl, and Dorothy (Robert) Traeger.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com