Students and staff gathered last week at Wausau East High School to honor K9 therapy dog Badge, who is retiring from duty after years working in classrooms. A portrait of Badge, created by East High student Kassy Havel, will be on display at Wausau East to honor the dog’s service. Photo courtesy of the Wausau School District

School Resource Officer Nick Stetzer and Badge have been working together for seven years to help students and staff process difficult experiences, boost student interaction and reduce stress and anxiety.

On Thursday, Badge and Officer Stetzer took the stage for Last Call after a presentation by the Honor Guard. East High Principal Luke Barth and Wausau Police Chief Matt Barnes gave remarks.

A portrait of Badge, created by East High student Kassy Havel, was unveiled during Thursday’s ceremony and will be displayed inside the school as a dedication to the beloved dog’s service.

Advocates say therapy dogs have changed the face of education, giving students added opportunities to connect and feel safe during tumultuous times. The dogs are trained to provide comfort, support and affection, interacting with adults and children from all walks of life.

Next year, a new dog will assume that role. Students chose the name “Timber” for the incoming canine, said Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White.