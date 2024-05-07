Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest softball team won its third-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference game, downing Wisconsin Rapids 11-4 on Monday at D.C. Everest High School.

Kelsey Meverden struck out two in 4 2/3 innings to earn the win and Addison Kluck finished off the win in grand fashion, striking out six of seven batters for the Evergreens (11-5, 7-2 WVC).

Sydney Spear and Taylor Freidel each had two hits and three RBI, Caitlyn Kressel added two hits and two RBI, and Kelsey Meverden had a single and knocked in three for D.C. Everest.

Layla Patrow had two doubles and drove in three of the four runs for Wisconsin Rapids (10-5, 5-4 WVC).

D.C. Everest’s next game is Thursday at Merrill.

Evergreens 11, Rapids 4

Wisconsin Rapids 201 010 0 – 4 8 0

D.C. Everest 050 213 x – 11 13 2

WP: Kelsey Meverden. LP: Sophia Nelson.

SO: Nelson (4 inn.) 0, Nolita Carroll (2 inn.) 0; K. Meverden (4 2/3 inn.) 2, Addison Kluck (2 1/3 inn.) 6. BB: Nelson 3, Carroll 3; K. Meverden 1, Kluck 0.

Top hitters: WR, Sydney Holberg 2×3, 2 runs; Kristin Radtke 2 runs; Layla Patraw 2×3, 2 2Bs, 3 RBI. DC, K. Meverden 1×4, 3 RBI; Kelsey Woolley 2×5; Caitlyn Kressel 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Mara Meverden 2B, 2 runs; Taylor Freidel 2×3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sydney Spear 2×2, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 10-5, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 11-5, 7-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.