WAUSAU – The Wausau West softball team dropped a 6-3 decision to Eau Claire North in a nonconference matchup Monday at West High School.

Eau Claire North (8-9) scored twice in the first, fifth and seventh innings to pull away as pitcher Madisyn Parker went the distance and finished with 13 strikeouts.

Claire Calmes had two hits and Sadie Peissig drove in two runs for Wausau West (10-8).

Wausau West hosts Merrill for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Huskies 6, Warriors 3

Eau Claire North 200 020 2 – 6 5 0

Wausau West 020 000 1 – 3 8 4

WP: Madisyn Parker. LP: Kaitlyn Butler.

SO: Parker 13; Butler (5 inn.) 4, Nora Hintz (1 inn.) 0, Allison Kirsch (1 inn.) 1. BB: Parker 1; Butler 5, Hintz 0, Kirsch 1.

Top hitters: ECN, Parker 2×3, 2 runs; Megan Standiford 2B, 2 runs, RBI. WW, Claire Calmes 2×3, run; Sadie Peissig 2B, 2 RBI; Kirsch 2B.

Records: Eau Claire North 8-9; Wausau West 10-8.