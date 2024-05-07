Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Ryan Rodemeier and Caden Werth combined on a no-hitter as the Wausau East baseball team blanked Abbotsford/Colby 2-0 in a nonconference game Monday at East High School.

Rodemeier struck out six and walked seven in 6 1/3 innings, but did not allow a hit or a run, and Werth got the final two outs to preserve the no-hitter for the Lumberjacks (7-4).

Werth and Zach Pagel knocked in the game’s only runs in the opening inning for Wausau East.

The Lumberjacks will host Rhinelander for another nonconference game Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 2, Falcons 0

Abbotsford/Colby 000 000 0 – 0 0 0

Wausau East 200 000 x – 2 6 0

WP: Ryan Rodemeier. LP: Payton Schreiber. SV: Caden Werth.

SO: Schreiber 2; Rodemeier (6 1/3 inn.) 6, Werth (2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Schreiber 0; Rodemeier 7, Werth 1.

Top hitters: WE, Werth 2×3, RBI, run; Zach Pagel RBI.

Records: Abbotsford/Colby 12-7; Wausau East 7-4.