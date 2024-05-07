STEVENS POINT – Learn about the soil in your yard or garden spaces at a free soil testing event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in May.

The soilSHOP event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11 at the College of Natural Resources building, 800 Reserve St., Stevens Point. Parking is available in the adjacent Lot E off of Isadore Street.

The screening will include soil texture, organic matter, pH, electrical conductivity and lead. Participants will also receive an on-site interpretation to understand the test results. Educational presentations and hands-on learning opportunities on topics such as composting, gardening, tree planting, soil maps, groundwater, erosion and phytoremediation will occur while participants await their results. The soilSHOP event is organized and run by students in an urban soils course at UWSP.

To collect soil for the testing, sample the top 6 inches for garden areas and top 2 inches for play/lawn areas. Collect five or more samples from each sample area and place into a bucket. Mix well then transfer at least two cups of soil to a labeled plastic bag.

Learn more about the event at facebook.com/stevenspointsoilshop. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Direct any specific questions to [email protected], a professor of soil and waste resources at UW-Stevens Point.