WAUSAU – Stevens Point claimed its first meet title of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament series on Monday at Wausau Country Club.

The Panthers finished with a score of 314, besting Wausau East by seven shots. East had won the first three WVC meets.

Stevens Point’s Hayden Ackerlund was the meet medalist, shooting a 4-over par 76, which was two shots in front of five golfers that tied for second with 78s – Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Morrison, Wausau West’s Ryan Trucco and Russell Harder, and Wausau East’s Cooper Bjerke and Teddy Schlindwein.

A total of 14 golfers shot 80 or under, including East’s Sawyer Krambs (79), and West’s Alex Fehl (80).

Zachary May shot 81 and Ben Zoesch had an 94 to lead D.C. Everest.

The fifth leg of the seven-meet tournament will be held Friday at Wisconsin River Golf Course in Stevens Point.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 4, May 6, at Wausau Country Club

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 314; 2. Wausau East 321; 3. Marshfield 325; 4. Wausau West 331; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 332; 6. D.C. Everest 339; 7. Merrill 348.

Individual scores: 1. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 76; 2. Carter Morrison (WR), Ryan Trucco (WW), Russell Harder (WW), Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 78; 7. Jackson Schroeder (SP), Nathan Earnest (SP) and Sawyer Krambs (WE) 79; 10. Maxx Oertel (MAR), Afton Hamill (MAR), Alex Fehl (WW), Carter Combs (SP) and Jax Pagel (WR) 80; 15. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Zachary May (DC) 81; 17. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP) 83; 18. Ben Zoesch (DC), Magnus Machtan (MAR) and Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 84; 21. Parker Klebenow (MER) and Keegan Fredrick (MAR) 85; 23. Brody Trantow (WE) and Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 86; 25. Karter Quevillon (DC) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 87; 27. Evan Elliott (MER) and Griffen Bunnell (DC) 88; 30. Chase Klebenow (MER) 89; 31. Brandon Newago (WR) and Bryce Bredl (WR) 90; 33. Drew Schwabe (WW) 95; 34. Gage Woytasik (DC) 98; 35. Sawyer Zydzik (WW) 109.

Overall Standings Through Meet 4 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 27; 2. Stevens Point 24.5; 3. Marshfield 20.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 15; 5. Wausau West 10.5; 6. D.C. Everest 9.5; 7. Merrill 5.