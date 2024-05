Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East pitcher Adriana Bodner threw a five-inning one-hitter as the Lumberjacks defeated Appleton West 13-0 in a nonconference softball game Monday at Wausau East High School.

Wausau East (6-9) scored in all four of its at-bats, with Baily Berndt and Claire Couschman both driving in three runs in the win.

Appleton West’s lone hit was a single by Morgan Baehman. The Terrors remain winless at 0-13 this season.

Wausau East will host Marshfield for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 13, Terrors 0

Appleton West 000 00 – 0 1 5

Wausau East 163 3x – 13 8 1

WP: Adriana Bodner. LP: Hattie Moscinski.

SO: Moscinski (3 2/3 inn.) 4, Madison Buchinger (1/3 inn.) 0; Bodner 5. BB: Moscinski 6, Buchinger 0; Bodner 2.

Top hitters: AW, Morgan Baehman 1×2. WE, Kaylen Majewski 2×3, 3 runs, RBI; Bailey Berndt 2B, 3 RBI; Claire Coushman 2×2, 3 RBI; Carlie Kluz 2 runs; Henna Smerda 2 runs; Sienna Nguyen 1×3, 2 runs, 3 RBI.

Records: Appleton West 0-13; Wausau East 6-9.