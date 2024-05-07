Dear editor,

As a fond visitor to Monk (Botanical) Gardens over the years to see the name change is the saddest thing I’ve seen in a long time. So disrespectful to the Monk family. So many cities around this country have been given properties like this and have honored the family by keeping the name (and the agreement that was accepted when given the property). The Jules Iverson Park in Stevens Point is one such park.

Clearly, you have no idea what impact this has on anyone else wanting to donate in the future. Why would one when you cannot keep your word.

As for expansion and funds needed to operate, perhaps one should visit the folks at D.C. Everest. Somehow they have managed to lobby the community to not only donate 2/3 the cost of the Greenheck Center, they did it again to create a $30+ million dollar soccer and sport building. And they run in the black at no cost to the taxpayer.

You should all be better than this.

Karl Matthews of Romeoville, Illinois

