WAUSAU _ The Marathon County Historical Society will present a unique history bus tour called Houses That Were Moved at 1 p.m. May 19.

You’ll see and hear the stories of more than 20 houses that were moved, some of them twice. The tour will last about 2 hours. Busses will board on the 700 block of Scott Street.

There will be costumed storytellers at some stops along the way. Included is an exclusive reception at Randy Verhasselt’s event space Tebo & Tilly at 745 Scott St., directly following the tour.

Tickets are $20/person and can be purchased at Janke Book Store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Advance tickets will be sold through May 15. Questions? Call Jane Janke Johnson at 715-297-1946.

For more information, contact the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750, [email protected] or https://www.facebook.com/events.