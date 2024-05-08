Hogs for Heroes, a Wisconsin-based charity, is now accepting applications from injured Wisconsin veteran riders for its next three Harley-Davidson motorcycles to be gifted July through September.

Application criteria and materials are available at www.hogsforheroeswi.org. The second application period opened May 1 and applications must be postmarked by May 18.

Hogs for Heroes is dedicated to healing the mental and physical wounds suffered by our Wisconsin veterans during the course of active duty, through the therapeutic benefits of owning and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The charity raises money to buy Harleys for injured Wisconsin veteran riders who now find themselves without means to have a bike and a deep need to return to the road and its comforts.

All application materials, as well as additional information on the organization, can be found at www.hogsforheroeswi.org.