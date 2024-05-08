By Joe Schulz– Wisconsin Public Radio

Milwaukee-based Klement’s Sausage Co. has been purchased by Chicago-based Amylu Foods in a move that could grow the sausage maker’s workforce.

The companies announced the acquisition Tuesday. The terms of the sale were not made public. A spokesperson for Amylu Foods said via email the company plans to retain all of Klement’s roughly 300 employees.

The spokesperson said Amylu Foods plans to add about 200 employees at the Milwaukee production facility over the next two to three years

“We anticipate about $10 million of investment into the facility,” the spokesperson wrote. “We think we can quadruple the production capacity in the current facility once we make investments into the right equipment.”

In a statement, Jeff Baker, president of Klement’s Sausage Co., said the Milwaukee sausage maker was “delighted” to join Amylu Foods.

“This strategic combination promises exciting prospects for both brands, empowering us to extend the reach of our cherished Wisconsin flavors to an even wider audience,” Baker said.

Klement’s was founded in 1956 by brothers John, George and Ron Klement. Klement’s says it still uses old family recipes to make smoked sausages, summer sausages and snack sticks.

Amylu Foods specializes in fully-cooked chicken products like chicken sausage or burgers. The company says the acquisition of Klement’s is a “strategic decision” that allows it to diversify its products and opens up expansion opportunities.

“The addition of Klement’s Sausage Co. to the Amylu Foods family marks a significant step in our growth strategy,” said Steven Zoll, chair and CEO of Amylu Foods, in a statement. “We are excited to welcome this iconic Wisconsin brand into our portfolio and look forward to offering our customers an expanded range of premium meat products.”

Prior to being acquired by Amylu Foods, Klement’s Sausage Co. was purchased by Altamont Capital Partners in 2014, gaining national distribution as a division of Tall Tree Foods.

